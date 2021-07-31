Malta: Toddlers in state care after their mothers were handed prison sentences

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times reports that two toddlers have been taken into state care after their mothers were sentenced to six months in jail over forged travel documents. The women’s lawyer said the children would suffer trauma by the separation. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/turkish-boys-aged-2-and-4-left-in-state-care-after-mothers-imprisoned.890284

Another story quotes Paul Caruana Galizia that his family would be willing to meet the Prime Minister. In a press conference, the Caruana Galizias accepted Robert Abela’s apology but said they expect people responsible for state failures to be held accountable. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/caruana-galizia-family-accept-prime-ministers-apology-demand.890218

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro