Malta: Tony Zahra appointed GWU pensioners’ association

L-Orizzont reports that former General Workers Union head Tony Zahra has been appointed secretary of the union’s pensioners’ association. Zahra said that he was delighted to serve the union in the new role. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/filmat-il-gwu-assigurat-is-sahha-u-s-sigurta-tal-haddiema-fil-pandemija/

Another story quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said that the union played a crucial part in ensuring safety and security for the workers it represents during the Covid-19 months. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/filmat-il-gwu-assigurat-is-sahha-u-s-sigurta-tal-haddiema-fil-pandemija/

