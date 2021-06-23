Malta: Top government official holds last-ditch calls over FATF test

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times says that the permanent secretary at the Ministry of Finance has held a telephone conversation with senior US officials ahead of the FATF vote today on Malta’s compliance with international anti-money laundering standards. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/malta-holds-last-ditch-talks-with-the-us-ahead-of-secret-fatf-vote.881453

Another story reports that the police lifted around 40 rifles from the sea in an operation on Monday. The stockpile is believed to be linked to a weapon smuggling ring between Malta, Italy, and Libya. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/seabed-weapons-cache-included-some-40-rifles-machine-guns.881456

