Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes the Permanent Secretary in the Education Ministry, Frank Fabri, that persons with backgrounds outside the education sector are entering the field. He said that the phenomenon needs further investigation.

The paper reports on a one-person counter-demonstration in Italy facing down protestors against Covid-19 vaccinations. The demonstrator is the son of one of the first doctors to die as a result of the pandemic.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro