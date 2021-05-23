Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd quotes a Eurofund report ranking Malta among the top member states in a survey of socio-economic factors. Launched in April 2020, the study observes changes in areas such as unemployment, trust in authorities, and access to healthcare.

The paper says that Destiny, who represented Malta in the Eurovision Song Contest this week, is expected to return today with fans expected to welcome her at the airport. The paper says the young talent gave top performance in Rotterdam.

