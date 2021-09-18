Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont follows a speech by General Workers Union secretary-general Josef Bugeja who urged policymakers to focus on the creation of careers, rather than jobs. Bugeja said that the pandemic has accelerated shifts in the employment market. Read more: https://talk.mt/irridu-naraw-li-l-kundizzjonijiet-tax-xoghol-li-nkisbu-matul-iz-zminijiet-ma-jintilfux-u-jigu-protetti/

Another story follows the case in court about an incident in Gozo in which a Somali man was thrown into the sea. Taking the witness stand, a bar security officer said the man had been thrown out of the establishment in Mġarr for misbehaving.

The paper covers a business breakfast organised by the Labour Party on Friday on the theme ‘Renewing Malta Together’. Speaking during the event, Prime Minister Robert Abela said the party has the energy to take the country forward. Read more: https://talk.mt/il-hegga-li-ngeddu-pajjizna-mhu-se-tieqaf-qatt-il-pm-robert-abela/

