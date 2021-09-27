Malta: Total employment rises in Q2

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The total number of persons in employment stood at 266,553 in the second quarter this year, an increase of 3.2 per cent from the same period in 2020. According to figures by the National Statistics Office, the total workforce grew by less than one per cent 438,000 to 441,800.

Three-fourths of persons in the 15-64 age group were employed, while the total share of individuals n employment reached slightly over 60 per cent, up by 1.4 per cent from the same period last year. Meanwhile, the rate of unemployed and inactive persons decreased by 0.4 per cent and 0.7 per cent, respectively.

Employment rates increased among both women and men aged 15 to 64 year-on-year. It rose by 1.2 per cent among women to reach 67.9 per cent in 2021, and by 0.7 per cent to reach 5.4 among men.