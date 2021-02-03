Malta: Tourism plummets by three-fourths in 2020

Total inbound tourism reached 658,567 between January and December 2020, a 76.1 percent decline from the preceding twelve months. Figures by the National Statistics Office show a total of 5.2 million nights spent, registering a 73.0 percent decrease from 2019.
Holiday trips amounted to nearly nine in every ten visits, comparable to the year before, while business trips made seven percent of all inbound tourism.
The total number of repeat tourists dropped by 72.3 percent from 2019, but its share rose from 25 percent of all incoming trips to 29 percent in 2020.
EU travellers remained the largest market, contributing to 68.2 percent of all visits. The share of non-EU tourists, however, grew from 16.3 percent in 2019 to 31.7 in 2020.