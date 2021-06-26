Malta: Tourism sector lobby upbeat about rate of arrivals

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont speaks with the president of the Hotels and Restaurants Association Tony Zahra who expressed confidence that tourism will reach 60 per cent of the figures in 2019 by December. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/zvilupp-importanti-ghall-irkupru-tas-settur-turistiku-malti-l-mhra/

The paper reports that restaurants, bars, and clubs may open until 2:00 am from Monday. Contact sports and fitness classes will also be allowed to resume normally while visits at Mater Dei hospital will be extended. Read more: https://www.inewsmalta.com/2021/06/mit-tnejn-ristoranti-bars-u-kazini-se-jifthu-sas-200-a-m/

