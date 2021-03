Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today says that a plan announced by the Tourism Ministry seeks to attract free, independent travellers to Malta by June. Minister Clayton Bartolo said that tourists will be allowed against a negative Covid-19 test.

Another story reports on proposals for a White Paper on responsible drug use, which would allow for the cultivation of up to four plants for personal use per household. Consumption of cannabis would be restricted to private spaces.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...