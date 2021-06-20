Malta: Tourist bookings rise to a third of pre-pandemic levels

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Kullħadd says that Malta is among the top five destinations for tourists in Europe along with Iceland, Albania, Serbia and Greece. The number of bookings is at around a third of those recorded in 2019.

The paper reports that discrepancies in the interpretation of data on early school-leaving across Europe result in higher statistical numbers for Malta. The government is urging EU entities to change data representation models for young people in the 18-24 age group.

