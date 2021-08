Reading Time: < 1 minute

Traffic accidents increased by almost 60 per cent in the second quarter of 2021, new data has shown, potentially reflecting the impact of the pandemic on transport.

A total of 3,594 traffic accidents reported were during the second quarter of 2021, up by 59.4 per cent compared to the number of accidents reported during the same period in 2020.

Source Times of Malta

Updated 1745