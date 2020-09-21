Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Transactions by Electrogas stakeholder catch bank’s eye

The Times reveals that transactions by a former minority stakeholder in the Electrogas power station were flagged as ‘suspicious’ by the banks in 2014. Afren Plc had made a total of 101 transactions amounting to €647 million. 

The paper publishes the main conclusions of the international survey of children’s subjective wellbeing which finds that children between eight and twelve in Malta are dissatisfied with their general living conditions.

