Malta: Transport authority applies for office space in public garden

The Independent reports that Transport Malta filed a planning application to build office space and a restaurant in Gżira as part of a wider yacht marina project. The one-story building eats 500 square metres into the Council of Europe’s public garden. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-03/local-news/Gzira-s-green-lung-under-threat-again-Transport-Malta-proposes-offices-restaurant-in-garden-6736234022

The paper reports on the compilation of evidence against Keith Schembri on Thursday. His lawyer complained that the former chief of staff was denied bail for three weeks while Adrian Hillman was granted bail immediately. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-06-03/local-news/LIVE-Money-laundering-cases-involving-Keith-Schembri-and-Nexia-BT-partners-continue-6736234020

