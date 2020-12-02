Malta: Transport minister expresses reservations with court decision

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent asks Transport Minister Ian Borg whether he would resign over a magistrate decision which found his testimony to be not credible. The minister brushed off the question and said he held reservations with parts of the court sentence.

The paper quotes Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis who said there is proof that a stay at a Hilton hotel in France in 2014 had been paid for but fails to clarify by whom. Last week it was alleged that the bill was footed by businessman Yorgen Fenech.

