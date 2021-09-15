Malta: Transport Minister says PL holds firm on Gozo tunnel

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent asks Transport Minister Ian Borg whether he would consider a referendum on the proposed Gozo-Malta tunnel. He said that the PL stands by its promise to develop the project. Read more: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-14/local-news/PL-committed-to-Gozo-tunnel-pledge-Ian-Borg-says-as-he-skirts-around-question-on-referendum-6736236711

The paper quotes Finance Minister Clyde Caruana that the government will not introduce any new taxes or increase existing ones in the Budget. The minister, however, vowed greater enforcement of VAT collection laws. Read niore: https://www.independent.com.mt/articles/2021-09-14/local-news/Watch-Government-to-clamp-down-on-tax-evasion-Finance-Minister-6736236713

