Malta: Travel ‘amber list’ significantly expanded

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The health authorities have announced that the Covid-19 “amber list” – the list of destinations from which travellers are required to submit a negative Covid-19 test on arrival – is being significantly expanded as from Friday.

The new revisions include numerous Italian airports – all airports in Milan and Rome, as well as Bologna, Naples, Perugia, Pescara, Pisa, Trieste, Turin and Venice – as well as the entirety of Germany and Luxembourg. While the present list only covered a handful of cities in France, Spain and Poland, the new list will include travellers hailing from all parts of the country.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1621

Like this: Like Loading...