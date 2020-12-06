Malta: Trust in party leaders drops in December

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that Bernard Grech’s trust ratings slipped 1.4 points from last month recording 30.1 percent, his lowest since taking over as PN Leader in September. Robert Abela also lost 1.6 points, scoring 46.8 percent.

The paper reveals that the former lawyer representing Vince Muscat had advised the suspect’s family to attend the official Prime Minister’s Christmas greeting in 2018 to personally request Joseph Muscat for a pardon.

