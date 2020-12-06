Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Ok, I Agree

Malta: Trust in party leaders drops in December

1 Min Read
Reading Time: < 1 minute

Malta Today reports that Bernard Grech’s trust ratings slipped 1.4 points from last month recording 30.1 percent, his lowest since taking over as PN Leader in September. Robert Abela also lost 1.6 points, scoring 46.8 percent.

The paper reveals that the former lawyer representing Vince Muscat had advised the suspect’s family to attend the official Prime Minister’s Christmas greeting in 2018 to personally request Joseph Muscat for a pardon.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro
%d bloggers like this: