Malta: Tumas Group looking into Hilton Evian-les-Baines claims

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent speaks to the chairman of Tumas Group about claims that Yorgen Fenech paid for stays at the Hilton Evian-les-Bains for Joseph Muscat and Edward Zammit Lewis. The chair said Fenech could not have signed the cheques without company approval.

Another story reports that the testimony of investigator Keith Arnaud before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Thursday continued to be heard behind closed doors following a request by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers.

Keep in the know with the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...