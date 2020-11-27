Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta: Tumas Group looking into Hilton Evian-les-Baines claims

The Independent speaks to the chairman of Tumas Group about claims that Yorgen Fenech paid for stays at the Hilton Evian-les-Bains for Joseph Muscat and Edward Zammit Lewis. The chair said Fenech could not have signed the cheques without company approval.

Another story reports that the testimony of investigator Keith Arnaud before the Caruana Galizia public inquiry on Thursday continued to be heard behind closed doors following a request by Yorgen Fenech’s lawyers.

