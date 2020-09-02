Malta: Twin applications for multi-storey buildings in Xlendi

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent reveals that two separate applications for an eight-storey hotel and an apartment block of the same height on adjacent sites in Xlendi have been submitted to the Planning Authority.

The paper discusses the news that the Sex Work Reform report is being finalised with activists Lara Dimitrijevic and Anna Borg. They warned that prostitution laws must not ignore the connected issues of human trafficking.

