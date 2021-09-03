Malta: Two Covid-19 clusters identified in nursing homes

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quote Health Minister Chris Fearne that booster jabs for the Covid-19 vaccines for elderly people in nursing homes will be administered earlier after separate clusters reported positive in two homes. Read more: https://talk.mt/pajjizi-ohra-qed-jithabtu-ahna-se-nkomplu-nnaqqsu-r-restrizzjonijiet/

Another story follows an EU summit on the situation in Afghanistan. Foreign Affairs ministers agreed that the bloc should help those who worked with member states in the last 20 years but did not mention issuing humanitarian visas.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro