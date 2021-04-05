Malta: Two-fifths of adult population vaccinated

Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont quotes Health Minister Chris Fearne who said that the government will soon begin to ease Covid-19 measures. The minister noted that four in every ten adults have been given at least one dose of the vaccine.

The paper publishes an interview with social work volunteer Angele Camilleri who said that she receives some 500 requests for help every day. Camilleri said that pleas for financial help and food have increased since the start of the pandemic.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Like this: Like Loading...