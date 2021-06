Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two Civil Protection Department firemen who were on their way to put out fires in Siġġiewi have ended up in hospital after their Landrover overturned in Ħal Qormi valley.

tvm.com.mt is informed the accident occurred at about 3.30 p.m. when the driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and hit a wall, with the vehicle ending up in the valley, a height of about five courses.

Source TVM

Updated 1745