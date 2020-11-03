Malta: Two found with drugs arrested in two separate operations

Reading Time: < 1 minute



Two men, a Maltese and an Algerian, were arrested in two separate operations by the District Police and the Anti-Drug Squad. Both were caught in possession of a quantity of drugs.

A 31-year-old man who lives in Marsascala was arrested after 29 suspected cocaine sachets were found on his person. The man was arrested on Monday morning during a traffic control operation by the District Police, Sant’Antnin Road, Marsascala. At 11.30pm the Police noticed a Suzuki driving in their direction, which at one point, stopped at the side of the road. Police signalled for the driver to drive ahead, but when the driver saw the Police and started driving slowly in their direction, he was stopped.

Source: TVM

Updated 1617

Like this: Like Loading...