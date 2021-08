Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two 17th century chapels in Għargħur have been restored by the Cultural Heritage Foundation of the Archdiocese of Malta, with EU funds covering 80% of the bill.

The two chapels share the same dedication: both are dedicated to the Assumption of Our Lady. They are, however, typically referred to as the “ta’ Bernarda” and “ta’ Żellieqa” chapels.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745