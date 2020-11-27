Malta: Two Italians charged with importation and trafficking of 55 kg of drugs – remanded in custody

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Two Italian nationals, 34-year-old Vito Potenza and 35-year-old Antonio Saponara, have been remanded in custody after being charged with the importation and trafficking of 55 kg of cannabis.

The accused, both resident in Malta, were apprehended by the Police authorities on Wednesday in a combined operation between the Anti-Drug Squad and the RIU, when the Police surrounded the launch they were on after it had just tied up to the jetty in Masascala.

Source TVM

Updated 1704

