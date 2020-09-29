Malta: Two more Covid-19 victims on Monday

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In-Nazzjon reports that two elderly people infected with Covid-19 died on Monday aged 91 and 86. Both victims were residents in nursing homes, bringing the total number of casualties in Malta to 33.

Another story says that Justice Aaron Bugeja is hearing the case brought before the courts by 78 employees working for Keith Schembri’s business interests demanding their salaries to be exempt from the asset freeze imposed on the former chief of staff.

