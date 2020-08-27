Preloader
Malta: Two more men thought to be linked with double murder

In-Nazzjon says that the police are searching for two more suspects in relation to the murder of Chris Pandolfino and Ivor Maciejovski. Meanwhile, Daniel Muka, who was arrested on Tuesday is expected to be arraigned in court shortly.

The paper reports on the testimony of former Projects Malta chairman Adrian Said who said that the Finance Ministry was kept duly informed and pointed to his own resignation letter which cited interference by the ministry as one of the reasons for stepping down.

By Corporate Dispatch

