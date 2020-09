Dutch government increases spending to secure jobs in coronavirus crisis The Dutch government will maintain heavy spending in an effort to counter the effects of the corona...

Covid-19 exposed Madrid’s primary healthcare critical situation El Pais reports that numbers don’t tell the whole story of the dramatic situation facing Madrid’s u...

43,000 people crossed Mediterranean in 2020- MOAS The Migrant Offshore Aid Station (MOAS) has published statistics showing the number of people attem...

Malta: Wage costs drop for the first time in a year Hourly labour costs grew by 0.8 percent in the second quarter this year in relation to the same peri...

Trump not pressuring government for vaccine for political reasons President Donald Trump on Tuesday told Fox News he is not pressuring the U.S. government for a vacc...

New fire in Beirut unnerves shattered residents A fire erupted in a landmark building in Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday, the second blaze ...

Ireland decides on new rules for quarantine-free travel; number of countries likely to be added to ‘green list’ Ireland on Tuesday set out new rules for its quarantine-free travel "green list", saying visitors f...

UAE and Bahrain to sign ‘normalisation’ agreement with Israel The United Arab Emirates and Bahrain on Tuesday will become the latest Arab states to break a longs...

Malta: Largest vacancy rate decrease in the EU Malta registered the sharpest drop in job vacancy posts among the EU27 when comparing the second qua...

COVID-19 has set global health progress back decades – Gates Foundation The knock-on effects of the coronavirus pandemic have halted and reversed global health progress, s...

Malta-24 News Briefing – Tuesday 15th September 2020 Update 1700 - News Portal Review TVM says 49 new Covid-19 cases were registered in Malta during ...

Call the police if you witness parties – UK Minister British minister Priti Patel said on Tuesday she would call the police to report anyone who flouted...

Navalny shares photo from hospital, says he can breath on his own Russian opposition politician Alexei Navalny shared a photograph from a Berlin hospital o...

Libya’s Prime Minister al-Sarraj to resign – UPDATE Libya’s Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj plans to announce his resignation soon. CDE News Agency ...

UK: High-risk drinkers number doubled during lockdown The number of people drinking at high-risk levels has almost doubled since just before the UK's loc...

Woman, Two children die as migrant smuggling boat sinks near Crete A smuggling boat sank off the southern Greek island of Crete on Monday, leaving three dead, while a...

Inter coach Antonio Conte falls victim to investment scam by Italian businessman with Malta links Inter coach Antonio Conte is claiming that he has fallen victim to an alleged scam, with money alle...

China expects vaccine to be ready by November Wu Guizhen, head of biosafety at the Chinese Center for Disease Control and Prevention, said she ex...

Australia records first day without a Covid-19 death in two months Australia on Tuesday recorded its first day without a COVID-19 death in two months, as states ...