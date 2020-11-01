Malta: Two-thirds of people who lost their jobs this year back in employment

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa reports the 60 percent of people who lost their jobs in March have found new employment and that Eurostat figures for September show that Malta registered the lowest rate of employment in the euro area for the fourth consecutive month.

The paper speaks to educators who feel a growing sense of resentment and disrespect towards their profession. They say that the shortage of teachers is a complicated problem that is increasing pressures on education.

