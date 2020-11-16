Malta: UAE ready share details about 17 Black

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times speaks with the UAE’s ambassador to the European Union Mohamed Abushahab who revealed that the country is engaging with Malta in relation to 17 Black and will share vital information about the once-secret company.

Another story quotes a report which indicates the shifting patterns of crime during the pandemic. While criminal activity such as theft and bodily harm decreased in comparison with last year, there was a rise in crimes perpetrated from homes like domestic violence and cybercrime.

