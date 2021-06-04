Malta: UK green list eludes tourism sector

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Times leads with the decision by the British government not to add any new countries to the travel green list. Tourism Minister Clayton Bartolo said that the government had done all it could to persuade UK authorities that Malta was a safe destination. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/uk-not-expected-to-add-countries-to-its-green-list-reports.876620

The Times follows the testimony in court by state witness Melvin Theuma who said that he hoped that the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia would be blamed on former economy minister Chris Cardona. Read more: https://timesofmalta.com/articles/view/live-blog-melvin-theuma-testifies-in-daphne-murder-case.876557

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro