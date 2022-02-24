Malta: Unemployment at historical lows as jobless rate drops to 1,117

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In January, the number of persons registering for work stood at 1,117 decreasing by 1,558 when compared to the corresponding month in 2021, the NSO reported today.



Data provided by Jobsplus for January 2022 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 1,474 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 84 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register.

Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females. Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. A drop was also recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than one

year.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as clerical support workers, with 19.9 per cent and 39.0 per cent respectively (Tab