Malta: Unemployment down to 8,769 persons

Malta’s unemployment rate continued on its downward trajectory during the month of January, at 3.1%, the NSO said on Thursday. This figure reflects a slight 0.1% drop when compared with the previous month and declining by 1.1% from the same month during the previous year.

This percentage means that the number of unemployed persons was 8,769, with the unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 2,379, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 6,390.

For the first month of 2022, the unemployment rate for males was 3.3 per cent, down by 0.1 percentage points when compared with the previous month. The rate for females stood at 2.8 per cent, also declining by 0.1 percentage points when compared to December 2021.

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 8.8%, while the rate for those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 2.5%.