Malta: Unemployment drops further in July

Reading Time: 2 minutes

In July 2022, the number of persons registering for work stood at 925 decreasing by 617 when compared to the corresponding month in 2021. Data provided by Jobsplus for July 2022 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 580 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 37 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register. Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females.

Males accounted for 71.8 per cent of total registrants while females accounted for the remaining 28.2 per cent. Persons who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those who had been registering between 21 and 52 weeks decreased when compared to the same month in 2021. A higher drop was recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than one year.

In July 2022, the number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 33 when compared to the previous year, reaching 225 persons. Males accounted for 77.3 per cent of total registrants with a disability. The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 20.6 per cent and 42.1 per cent respectively.