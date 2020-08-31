Malta: Unemployment levels down for fourth month in a row

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The unemployment levels for July stood at 11,195, a decrease of nearly 300 from the month before. Data by the National Statistics Office shows that seasonally adjusted rate of unemployment dropped by 0.2 percent from June to settle at 4.1 percent. The figures show a month-on-month tapering since a high of 4.4 percent registered in April.

Compared with July 2019, the unemployment rate recorded a rise of 0.5 percent with an increase of over 1,800 people in total unemployment. Youth unemployment accounting for the 15-24 age group also grew by 0.3 from the previous year to reach 9.1 percent in July 2020, but the unemployment level within this bracket fell by around 200.

The unemployment rate among women was 4.6 percent in the month under review and it stood at 3.8 among men. While the rate registered a 0.1 percent decrease from June among the latter group, it fell by 0.2 among women. Compared with the year before, however, the rates rose by 0.5 percent among men and by 0.6 percent among women.

Like this: Like Loading...