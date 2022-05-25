Malta: Unemployment levels drop below 1,000

Reading Time: < 1 minute

In April, the number of persons registering for work stood at 963 decreasing by 1,285 when compared to the corresponding month in 2021, the NSO said today.

Data provided by Jobsplus for April 2022 indicate a year-on-year decrease of 1,200 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 85 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register. Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females.

Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks and those whose registration duration was between 21 and 52 weeks decreased when compared to the same month in 2021. A drop was also recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than one year.

The number of persons with a disability who were registering for work decreased by 12 persons when compared to the previous year, reaching 247 persons. Males accounted for 74.1 per cent of the total registrants with a disability.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical support workers, with 21.9 per cent and 43.8 per cent respectively