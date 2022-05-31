Malta: Unemployment rate down to 3.1%

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The unemployment rate for April 2022 stood at 3.1 per cent, the NSO reported today, therefore declining by 0.1 percentage points when compared with the previous month and by 0.3 percentage points from April 2021.

During April 2022, the number of unemployed persons was 8,834, with the unemployed males and the 25 to 74 age group being the major contributors to the overall level of unemployment. The seasonally adjusted number of unemployed youths amounted to 1,863, whereas those aged between 25 and 74 years stood at 6,971.

For April 2022, the unemployment rate for males was 3.6 per cent, declining by 0.2 percentage points when compared with the previous month. The rate for females stood at 2.4 per cent, unchanged when compared to March 2022.

The unemployment rate for persons aged 15 to 24 years (youth unemployment rate) was 6.8 per cent, while the rate for those aged between 25 and 74 years remained stable at 2.7 per cent.