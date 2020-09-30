Malta: Unemployment rate goes up between April and June

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The unemployment rate increased by 1.2 percent in the second quarter, compared with the same period last year. Figures by the National Statistics Office show that total employment, meanwhile, rose by 2.8 percent over the year.

Total employment between April and June 2020 stood at 59.2 percent of the population aged 15 and over, at just over 259,500 people. The number represents a 6,700 decrease from Q1:20, which registered an employment rate of 60.6 percent.

The share of inactive persons in the second quarter this year was 38.1 percent, up by 1.0 percent from the previous quarter, while unemployed persons made 2.7 percent, an increase from 2.3 percent in the first quarter.

The rate of employment among males was higher than among females across all age groups between 15 and 64. The overall employment rate among women stood at 63.6 percent in the second quarter this year and at 81.2 percent among men. The age bracket with the highest rate of employment for both men and women was the 25-34 group with around 43,000 men and 37,000 women in employment.

The highest gap between employed women and men was observed in the 55+ age group, with some 13,000 women and 25,000 men in employment. The 15-24 age group has the narrowest gap, with around 2,000 more men in employment than women; with a total of 26,000 people, however, this bracket represents the least number of people in employment.

Like this: Like Loading...