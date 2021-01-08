Malta: Unemployment rate peaks in November

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The rate of unemployment in November rose by 0.1 percentage points from the previous month, reaching 4.8 percent – the highest level recorded in 2020. Seasonally adjusted figures by the National Statistics Office show a total 13,081 persons in unemployment, 104 more than those registered in October and 3,422 more than in February when the unemployment rate stood at its lowest in the twelve months under review (3.5%).

There was no month-on-month change in the unemployment rate within the 24-74 age bracket, which settled at 4.0 percent, but the youth unemployment rate increased to 11.4 percent from 10.9 percent in October. The highest rate of youth employment throughout the year stood at 11.1 percent in September.

Unemployment among women reached 5,357 in November, a rate of 4.7 percent and 0.1 percentage points more than October. The rate for men stood at 4.8 percent, equal to the previous month with 7,723 persons in unemployment.

