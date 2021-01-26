Malta: Unemployment rate stable for third month in a row

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The rate of unemployment in December 2020 remained at 4.5 percent for the third consecutive month, 0.9 percentage points above the rate registered in the same month the previous year. Figures by the National Statistics Office show a total of 12,490 unemployed people in December, the second highest levels in 2020 after September when numbers reached 12,553.

The youth unemployment rate stood at 11.0 percent, the same as November 2020 and up from 9.8 percent in December 2019. In total, 3,296 people in the 15-24 age group were unemployed, the highest figure all year.

The rate of unemployment among women decreased by 0.1 percentage points from November to settle at 4.4 percent in December. It stood at 3.8 percent a year earlier and has gone down to its lowest in February, at 3.2 percent.

Among men, the unemployment rate has been a constant 4.6 percent since September. In December 2019, it stood at 3.5 percent.

