Malta: Unemployment registers significant drop in July

Reading Time: < 1 minute

The job market registered a positive improvement in July, with the number of persons registering for work decreasing by 2,439 when compared to the corresponding month in 2020. It not stands at 1,542.

Data provided by Jobsplus for July 2021 indicates a year-on-year decrease of 2,238 persons registering under Part I, and an additional drop of 201 persons registering under Part II of the unemployment register.

Registered unemployment levels decreased across all age groups for both males and females. Those who had been registering for work for less than 21 weeks, decreased considerably when compared to the same month in 2020. Drops were also recorded amongst those persons who were registering for work for more than 21 week.

The largest share of males and females on the unemployment register sought occupations as Clerical

support workers, with 22.8 per cent and 42.5 per cent respectively.

“As #TeamMalta we came together successfully to safeguard families’ livelihoods from the pandemic’s threat. Together we can move forward and build a new prosperity,” PM Robert Abela wrote on Twitter.