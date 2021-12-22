Malta: Unemployment stands at just below 9,000 – Labour Force Survey

Reading Time: < 1 minute

During the third quarter of 2021, the Labour Force Survey estimates that total number of persons in employment was 268,987, 3.6 per cent higher when compared to the previous year.

NSO data released on Wednesday showed that 60.7 per cent of the population aged 15 and over is in employment. Unemployed persons stood at 9,897 (2.2 per cent) while inactive persons totalled 163,938 (37.0 per cent). The activity rate for the quarter under review was estimated at 78.0 per cent with the highest rate recorded among persons aged 25 to 54 (88.3 per cent).

Self-employed persons accounted for 15.5 per cent of all persons with a main job. The majority of employed persons worked on a full-time basis and amounted to 239,362. A further 29,625 had a part-time job as their primary employment. Results show that, on average, full-timers usually worked 41.4 hours while part-timers worked 22.6 hours per week. In the third quarter of 2021, employed persons actually worked 33.5 hours per week, 0.5 hours less when compared to the previous year.

The average monthly basic salary of employees for the third quarter of 2021 was estimated at €1,635. The highest basic salary was recorded in the Financial and insurance activities sector. Average monthly salaries varied

from €1,013 among persons employed in elementary occupations to €2,824 among managers.