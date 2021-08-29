Malta: Union demands more appreciation of early school educators

Reading Time: < 1 minute

It-Torċa quotes a statement by the education section within General Workers Union calling for equal recognition of educators in early schooling years. The union called out salary gaps between professionals at different levels.

Another story reports that the former member of the European Council Assembly, Joe Brincat, has written to the body’s current president expressing concerns about shortcomings in the rule of law in the Daphne Caruana Galizia public inquiry.

