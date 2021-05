Reading Time: < 1 minute

L-Orizzont carries a message by the president of the General Workers Union Victor Carachi on the occasion of May first. He says that national unity is more important than ever and backs the creation of a Constitutional Convention.

Another story quotes General Workers Union secretary general Josef Bugeja who said that workers are the most important resource in the economy and that they will be key to Malta’s recovery. The union is marking May Day.

View the latest edition of CorporateDispatchPro

Any reference to content published on CDE News and re-published on other sites is to be clearly attributed to CDE News Agency and the verified respective media outlet . Unless otherwise stated, photography and content is licensed and acquired from the European Press Agency, Reuters News Agency and CDE News Agency.

Like this: Like Loading...