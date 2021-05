Reading Time: < 1 minute

The Independent quotes a report by the United Nations Commissioner for Human Rights which says that the Maltese army employed measures to impede migrants at sea from reaching Malta. The document covers the period between 2019 and 2020.

The paper reports that residents and environmental NGOs have raised objections over plans to build a warehouse complex on ODZ land in Ħal Farruġ. The local council in Luqa has also expressed concern.

