Malta: University students concerned at hospital’s ‘already stretched resources’

The Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) and the Malta Medical Students Association (MMSA) have expressed concern that when Barts Medical School reaches full capacity, another 180 students will be added to Mater Dei’s ‘already stretched resources’. KSU and MMSA said that these resources include both academic and clinical staff, clinical time, infrastructure and patients.

The student organisations said that “while the Ministry for Health (MfH) insists that the current resources are sufficient, daily first-hand experience before the pandemic showed that resources were already limited, with issues related to clinical attachments and consultant-to-student ratios.

Source Newsbook

Updated 1745

