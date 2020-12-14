Malta: University students concerned at hospital’s ‘already stretched resources’

Reading Time: < 1 minute
The Kunsill Studenti Universitarji (KSU) and the Malta Medical Students Association (MMSA) have expressed concern that when Barts Medical School reaches full capacity, another 180 students will be added to Mater Dei’s ‘already stretched resources’. KSU and MMSA said that these resources include both academic and clinical staff, clinical time, infrastructure and patients.
The student organisations said that “while the Ministry for Health (MfH) insists that the current resources are sufficient, daily first-hand experience before the pandemic showed that resources were already limited, with issues related to clinical attachments and consultant-to-student ratios.
14th December 2020
There is political pressure for the EU budget to go through, but it can create problems later on, MEP Alfred Sant said.
Speaking to journalists during a press conference organised by the European Parliament Office in Valletta, he said that the pr...
14th December 2020
The parliamentary public appointments committee on Monday voted to approve the appointment of former finance minister Edward Scicluna as governor of the Central Bank.
The Opposition objected to the nomination and called a division.
Source Time...
14th December 2020
The DB Group has presented new plans reducing the maximum height of the ITS site project from 31 storeys to 17 storeys.
The change comes in the face of strong opposition from NGOs spearheaded by Moviment Graffitti, the Pembroke local council and ...
14th December 2020
14th December 2020
Prime Minister Robert Abela this morning inaugurated the second fibre optic cable which he said will link Gozo with the rest of the world, and will eventually place the island in the centre of digital transformation.
During the project’s inaugura...
14th December 2020
LATEST UPDATE Updated 1745- News Portal Briefing
Times of Malta reports that Edward Scicluna was confirmed as Central Bank governor
MaltaToday reports that the DB group project has been downscaled to 17 storeys
TVM reports that the Prime Mi...
14th December 2020
(Reuters) -Many services from Alphabet Inc, including YouTube, Gmail and Google Drive, were down for thousands of users across the globe on Monday.
The company’s video platform did not load for users and had an error message: “Something went wron...
14th December 2020
The World Bank announced it had approved a $65.3 million loan to Bosnia to help the Balkan country's micro, small and medium-sized enterprises withstand the coronavirus crisis.
The loan will be used to boost longer-term financing for businesses h...
14th December 2020
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A $908 billion bipartisan COVID-19 relief plan set to be introduced in the U.S. Congress as early as Monday will be split into two packages in a bid to win approval, a person briefed on the matter said.
The plan's highlight...
14th December 2020
MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia on Monday successfully test launched its heavy lift Angara A5 space rocket after a six-year hiatus in a project President Vladimir Putin describes as having huge significance for national security.
First test-launc...
