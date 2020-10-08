Our website use cookies to improve and personalize your experience and to display advertisements(if any). Our website may also include cookies from third parties like Google Adsense, Google Analytics, Youtube. By using the website, you consent to the use of cookies. We have updated our Privacy Policy. Please click on the button to check our Privacy Policy.
Malta

Malta: Unpublished deal hands Mellieħa woodlands to hunters

The Times reveals that the government is signing a contract with the hunters’ federation for the management of the woodland areas in Miżieb and L-Aħrax. Mellieħa councillors and NGOs opposing the plan said the deal was kept secret from them.

The paper quotes nurses’ union president Paul Pace who wrote to the Superintendent of Public Health demanding regular burial for victims of Covid-19. Pace said there is no evidence that the virus can be transmitted through the coffin.

