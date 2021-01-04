Malta: UPE appeals for staggered school return

Reading Time: < 1 minute



The Union of Professional Educators – Voice of the workers, calls upon the Ministry to resort, yet again, to a staggered entry as a measure to mitigate the potential spread of the virus following New Year’s Eve crowd gatherings.

“In this way one might curb the possible impact of a potential sudden spike in cases resulting from the irresponsibility of some, and protect those who have abided by the recommendations, and have gone to great lengths to do their part controlling the spread of the virus” said Graham Sansone UPE Head Executive.

Source: Newsbook

Updated: 1727

