Malta Today reveals that an American investor filed a case against Steward Healthcare in a London court, claiming €5 million which he had loaned to Vitals when it first bid for the state hospitals concession in Malta in 2015.

The paper quotes a report by Standard and Poor’s which projects a decrease of eight percent in Malta’s economy due to the pandemic. The credit agency affirmed Malta’s A-, A-2 status and a stable outlook.

